263-285 Carmel Street in San Marcos. Photo credit: Courtesy, CBRE

A 1.25-acre site on East Carmel Street in San Marcos has been sold for $5.8 million, according to a real estate brokerage.

Marc Frederick and Reg Kobzi of CBRE’s San Diego office represented the previous owners, Carmel Z LLC and Curlan Ltd., in the sale, to Saianvi Investments LLC.

The property, 263-285 Carmel Street, off State Route 78, was previously occupied by Sid’s Carpet Barn, a locally owned carpet and hardwood flooring company. The business operates three other locations and will find a new location in North County.

The parcels are on the northeast corner of the University District adjacent to California State University San Marcos.

“CBRE assisted the seller in acquiring a neighboring property and then marketed the assemblage for sale to a developer,” Fredericks said. “The property’s location facing the freeway with the university district behind the site makes it a key piece in the ongoing redevelopment of the area.”

