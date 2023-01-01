Times of San Diego on a laptop. Staff photo

Times of San Diego’s readership averaged nearly 600,000 a month in 2022, a post-pandemic record for the eight-year-old independent news website.

Data from Google Analytics tracking unique users — readers who visit a website at least once during a month — showed a 14% increase from a monthly average of 500,619 in 2021 to 571,540 in 2022.

Readership grew steadily during the year and hit a record 780,840 in the midterm election month of November — more than in November 2020 during the presidential election.

The growth in readership is due to a business model designed to ensure that high-quality news coverage is available to everyone in San Diego. The site has no “paywall” and is entirely free, supported by local and national advertising as well as contributions from our readers.

Times of San Diego’s team of eight editors and photographers plus numerous contributing writers publish an average of 25 articles a day covering all aspects of this community, from politics and crime to sports, the military, business and the arts.

Their work has been repeatedly recognized by others in the profession. The San Diego Press Club has named Times of San Diego the region’s best news website six times, and team members have won a total of 167 awards. NewsGuard, a New York company that rates news websites for credibility and transparency, has given the site a perfect score.

The website is completely compatible with smartphones and tablets, and for readers who prefer a daily summary, a free email newsletter is sent at 8 a.m. with the top news from the previous 24 hours.

If you like what we do and want to help support our work, consider a small monthly contribution — the cost of a latte — via PayPal or PressPatron.

Thanks to you, our readers, for trusting Times of San Diego and helping it grow.