TuSimple truck trailers are parked at a facility in Fort Worth, Texas. REUTERS/Cooper Neill

TuSimple Holdings said Wednesday it will lay off 25% of its workforce, or nearly 350 employees, as the self-driving truck company seeks to chart a course out of the economic upheaval that has been raging throughout the year.

The likelihood of layoffs was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journals.

The San Diego-based company said it expects to record a one-time charge of nearly $10 million to $11 million, most of which would be recorded in the fourth quarter.

The downsizing also follows the dramatic removal of chief executive Xiaodi Hou in October after an investigation by the company’s board revealed that some employees spent paid hours last year working for Hydron, a startup developing autonomous trucks mostly in China.

Earlier this month, TuSimple also ended a deal with Navistar to co-develop trucks with autonomous driving capability.