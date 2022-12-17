TuSimple truck trailers are parked at a facility in Fort Worth, Texas. REUTERS/Cooper Neill

San Diego-based self-driving trucking company TuSimple Holdings plans to potentially cut half of its workforce next week, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The job cuts would likely affect at least 700 employees, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

TuSimple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The potential layoffs come after the startup removed its Chief Executive Officer Xiaodi Hou in October following an investigation by its board which revealed some employees spent paid hours last year working for Hydron, a startup working on autonomous trucks mostly in China.

During November, TuSimple reinstated its former CEO Cheng Lu, removed four independent directors and appointed co-founder and major shareholder Mo Chen as executive chairman of the board.