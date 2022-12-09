The rebuilt Union Bank branch in downtown La Mesa. Photo courtesy of the bank

The Union Bank branch destroyed by arsonists during a riot in May 2020 has reopened in downtown La Mesa.

“We are thrilled to welcome the La Mesa community back to our completely rebuilt branch,” said Carlton Hill, a regional manager for Union Bank.

The Union Bank branch and a nearby Chase Bank branch on Spring Street were destroyed by arson early on May 30 during a protest following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. A number of protesters were later arrested in connection with the fires.

After a year of reconstruction, the branch officially reopened in late November.

Union Bank said its new branch has been designed with sustainability in mind and will spotlight artwork from the local community to commemorate their support and celebrate the La Mesa’s ongoing resilience.

The lot where the Chase Bank branch stood remains vacant.