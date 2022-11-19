Inside a Sprout’s store. Photo credit: Sprout’s

Sprouts Farmers Market is now available on the DoorDash marketplace in San Diego for on-demand grocery delivery.

Customers will be able to order thousands of fresh, natural, and organic products from Sprouts by using the DoorDash mobile app or website.

“We are excited to respond to customer demand for fast, convenient delivery of our high-quality better-for-you products that you can’t find anywhere else,” said Nick Konat, president, and chief operating officer of Sprouts. “By partnering with DoorDash, more people will be able to access our uniquely healthy assortment and the season’s freshest, most delicious produce.”

Sprouts will roll out on-demand delivery through the DoorDash marketplace to cities in phases through November.

More than 20,000 products from Sprouts are available for delivery on the DoorDash marketplace, including organic groceries, local farm-fresh produce, keto-friendly, gluten-free, vegan and plant-based items.

In celebration of the partnership, from Nov. 3-24, consumers will receive 30% off their first Sprouts order of $50 or more on DoorDash (up to $30 off).

In addition, all Sprouts stores will be available on DashPass, the DoorDash membership program that offers members unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders.

Sprouts, headquartered in Phoenix, employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. There are more than 20 stores in San Diego County. This year, the chain celebrates its 20th anniversary.