Jon Hinkin. Photo courtesy of the city.

On the heels of the successful launch of “Parks After Dark,” San Diego’s newest program that attracted thousands of people to three under-served parks this summer, Jon Hinkin has been named the San Diego Parks Foundation’s new executive director.

A former member of the USA Rugby team, Hinkin brings decades of international sports expertise and business acumen as he takes the helm of the nonprofit organization, which is dedicated to supporting the city’s mission to build an inclusive park system that strengthens communities and provides equitable access to recreational opportunities.

“As a world-class athlete and successful business leader, Jon’s incredible work ethic, growth mindset, valuable leadership, and community-driven approach position him well for his new role as San Diego Park Foundation’s executive director,” said Michel Anderson, chairman of the San Diego Park Foundation’s board of directors. “Jon brings his passion for inclusivity and diversity from his work with teams across the globe to the Parks Foundation so that all San Diegans can enjoy healthy activities at our parks, which are the crown jewels of our region.”

Hinkin was a member of the USA Rugby team for nearly a decade in the ’90s, serving as the team’s captain from 1997-1998. He played in the inaugural Rugby World Cup Sevens in 1993 and was a reserve on the 1997 World Cup Sevens team. From 2006-2019, Hinkin also served as Vice President of Competitions and Tournament Director for United World Sports and has nearly a decade of experience in building and managing sales and marketing, product support, customer support teams, and processes for a variety of companies.

“Growing up, my neighborhood park played a pivotal role in shaping my love of sports, friendships, and sense of community. It’s this foundation that helped inspire my dedication to promote healthy choices and creating opportunities for throughout my career,” said Hinkin. “In this new role, I look forward to working with our city and county partners to ensure that every San Diegan has access to a high-quality park and recreation center and building on the success of Come Play Outside and Parks After Dark.”

Locally, Hinkin has lived in various neighborhoods throughout San Diego for the past 30 years and currently resides in the College Area. Hinkin has won 12 national championships, including 7 for the Old Mission Beach Athletic Club and is also an all-American soccer player and continues to play indoor soccer twice a week.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023, Hinkin will chair the San Diego Park Foundation’s 5th Annual Undertow Charity Golf Classic at the world-famous Torrey Pines golf course with proceeds benefitting the city and county’s park system

Learn more at www.sandiegoparksfoundation.org.