Street view of the Radian mixed-use development at Ninth and G, slated for completion next year. Photo credit: Courtesy, Cisterra Development

A 22-story mixed-use high-rise in the East Village, slated for residential units and downtown’s first Target retail store, has reached a milestone as crews topped off the building.

Cisterra Development, a San Diego-based office, technology, residential and mixed-use real estate development firm, marked the occasion – the concrete pour of the Radian project’s top floor, with its general contractor, Swinerton.

The top will be home to the tower’s pool deck, with views of the Pacific Ocean, San Diego Bay and Petco Park. The project is slated for completion next year.

“This is an exciting milestone for not only our development and contractor team, but also the downtown San Diego community,” said Jason Wood of Cisterra. “Together, we’ve worked hard to overcome lingering supply chain and manufacturing challenges to keep construction on track and deliver desperately needed new housing and retail in 2023 as planned.”

Located on the southeast corner of Ninth Avenue and G Street, Radian’s 241 residential apartments will range in size from junior one-bedrooms to three-bedroom units, with penthouse units on the top two floors.

The 36,000-square foot Target retail store will occupy the ground floor and basement of the building.

“With today’s milestone complete, downtown is excited to be one step closer to welcoming Radian’s new residents and our first Target to our urban neighborhoods,” said Betsy Brennan, president and CEO of the Downtown San Diego Partnership.

Council member Stephen Whitburn, meanwhile, called the project “critical to helping revitalize the downtown urban center.“

Building residents will have access to various amenities, such as an indoor-outdoor fitness club, resident clubhouse, dog park and grooming station along with multiple outdoor decks with fire pits and a theater.

See more Construction is underway for the Radian by Cisterra, downtown's new residential tower and retail complex. Located in San Diego's East Village neighborhood, the project features 241 luxury apartments and the area's first Target store. #cisterra #mixeduse #adaptivereuse #retail pic.twitter.com/4QoGkLdGyb — Carrier Johnson + CULTURE (@CarrierJohnsonC) September 20, 2022

The exterior of the existing, historic Farkas Store Fixtures building will be preserved, enhanced and incorporated into Radian’s exterior design. Cisterra’s plan for the Farkas façade was unanimously approved by the Save Our Heritage Organization and the city of San Diego’s Historical Resources Board.

Cisterra has a number of downtown projects, including DiamondView Tower, Sempra Energy’s headquarters and the forthcoming 7th & Market, with space for a hotel, offices, residential and retail.

For Radian, in addition to Swinerton, Cisterra’s team includes San Diego-based Carrier Johnson + CULTURE as the architect and Gensler for interior design. ACORE Capital offered the construction loan with CBRE aiding in its procurement.

The Koman Group, Wermers Properties and Spruce Capital, with Berkadia-Moran procurement, are joint venture partners with Cisterra on Radian.