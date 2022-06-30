22 West 35th St. in National City. Photo credit: Courtesy, Commercial Asset Advisors

A National City office building has been sold for $6.3 million, according to a commercial real estate broker.

The property, at 22 West 35th St., consists of a 19,917-square-foot office building that is centrally located, with high visibility and convenient freeway access.

Mike Conger and Brian Jenkins of Commercial Asset Advisors represented the seller, SCOS, L.P. Shirley Kanamu and Valley Coleman of Pacific Coast Commercial represented the buyer, Strong Tower, L.P.

CAA Principal Brian Jenkins described SCOS as a longtime client.

“CAA identified that the timing and lease rollover could work for an owner/user – making this an ideal time to put this building on the market,” he said. “The buyers were able to acquire a very well-maintained, high-quality asset with excellent building infrastructure in a very constrained South Bay market.”

CAA has represented multiple buyers and sellers in all product types all over San Diego County. The San Diego-based firm serves private clients, family offices and corporate, institutional, nonprofit and national organizations.