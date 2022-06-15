A rendering of the new Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport. Courtesy of the Airport Authority

San Diego International Airport‘s Terminal 1 parking lot, as well as the pedestrian bridge that links the parking lot to the terminal and ground transportation island, will close permanently Wednesday as a major construction project advances.

A new crosswalk and traffic light to replace the pedestrian bridge will be activated in front of Terminal 1. Between Wednesday and July 9, SAN volunteers will be stationed outside the terminal to assist arriving and departing passengers.

The work will make way for a new Terminal 1 Parking Plaza anticipated to open late 2024, as well as a new on-airport roadway that will divert westbound traffic from Harbor Drive onto the airport property.

“Construction has started on the New T1 which is the replacement of the current Terminal 1,” said Kimberly Becker, airport authority president and CEO. “Passengers should plan ahead and expect that construction and lack of on-site parking will create delays whether traveling to or from either of the terminals at SAN.”

“We understand that construction can be an inconvenience, but we promise the result will be worth it,” she said.

Passengers are encouraged to prepare for traffic congestion and delays when traveling to Terminal 1. Officials recommend that passengers arrive early for their flight and to use caution when traveling through the work area. Some of the authority’s suggestions include making parking reservations online ahead of time, using public transportation including the free last-mile San Diego Flyer shuttle or getting picked up or dropped off.

Beginning in early July, passengers can expect additional construction impacts at the terminal.