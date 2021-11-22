Sunset Cove at Terminal 2. Photo courtesy of San Diego County Regional Airport Authority

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority Monday announced the launch of the San Diego Flyer, a free electric shuttle bus service between San Diego International Airport (SAN) and Old Town Transit Center.

The buses will operate every day, with an average arrival every 20 to 30 minutes. Pick up and drop-offs are intended to meet the first and last trolley, Coasters, Amtrack trains and MTS buses with the first pick up at 4:45 a.m. and the last pick up/drop off at 12:30 a.m., an airport authority statement read.

“The San Diego Flyer will provide a seamless connection between the airport and the Old Town Transit Center, ensuring passengers have an efficient way to get to the airport,” said Kimberly Becker, authority president and CEO. “This is one of the many ways the Airport Authority is working to improve passenger access to SAN, and we hope passengers coming or going from the airport will take advantage of this complimentary service.”

The new shuttle buses are recognizable by a branded light orange wrap adorned with plane icons, the word “Flyer” across the side of the buses and the SAN logo. The buses stop at Old Town Transit Center, Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.

Passengers can be picked up and dropped off at transportation islands at each terminal.

The airport authority will assess stops and intervals of service and make adjustments as need be.

The service will be provided on six 2019 Endera E-450 electric vehicle shuttles equipped with air conditioning, luggage racks and ramps.

For more information about the San Diego Flyer, visit san.org/to- from/Public-Transportation#1178347-old-town-shuttle.

— City News Service, Inc.