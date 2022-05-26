505 Lomas Santa Fe Drive. Photo credit: Screen shot, CushmanWakefield.com

An office building in Solana Beach with ocean views has sold for $18 million, according to a real estate firm.

The multi-tenant structure, built in 1980, is located at 505 Lomas Santa Fe Drive.

It includes large private executive offices, a courtyard and travertine stone accents. At more than 22,700 square feet, the building has small spaces of less than 500 square feet and larger suites that range into the high thousands.

Cushman & Wakefield, which has offices in Carlsbad and Carmel Valley, announced the sale, at $792 a square foot.

Current tenants include law firms and a private foundation. Recent vacancies, according to propertyshark.com, include spaces of around 500, 2,000 and 4,000 square feet.