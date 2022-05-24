The Forum Carlsbad. Photo credit: Courtesy, Northwood Retail

New retailers, featuring jewelry, clothing, good eats and more, have arrived at The Forum Carlsbad, officials at the outdoor shopping center announced.

The new shops and restaurants include gorjana, Allbirds, Warby Parker, Jay Bird’s Chicken and YETI, which will be the outdoor retailer’s first spot in the state.

Ward Kampf, president of Northwood Retail, the center’s operator, credits two years of retail growth in San Diego to demographics, along with the strength of the life-science sector, technological innovation and entrepreneurship in the area.

“The dynamic location of The Forum Carlsbad and the fundamentals of North County are attracting top-tier brands and forward-thinking, digitally native concepts …” he said.

Laguna Beach-based gorjana, a coastal-inspired jewelry brand, opened a 1,635-square-foot store next to Apple on May 2. The store will include an expanded display of the jewelry collection, as well as a sitting area.

Gorjana and Jason Reidel, co-founders of gorjana, said they received multiple requests from customers for a store in North San Diego.

“Carlsbad is a cool beachside town that’s experiencing incredible growth that we’re excited to be a part of,” they said. “and the Forum features a great mix of retailers we know and love.”

YETI opens its first California location at the Forum in June, adjacent to lululemon. YETI is a designer, retailer and distributor of outdoor products, including coolers, drinkware, backpacks and bags.

Additionally, sustainable apparel brand Allbirds, near the Apple store, and eyeware merchant Warby Parker, next to gorjana, recently opened.

Jay Bird’s Chicken, founded in Long Beach, specializes in fried chicken and will set up shop next to Geppetto’s toys.