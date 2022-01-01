A restaurant worker serves diners at a table. Photo by Chris Stone

The minimum wage in San Diego will increase from $14 to $15 Saturday, in accordance with the city’s Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance that was approved in 2016.

Mayor Todd Gloria authored the bill when he was a member of the City Council.

“When San Diego voters overwhelmingly approved the Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance, we did it with the belief that no one who works full time should have to live in poverty,” Gloria said. “This latest increase means San Diego workers will finally earn at least $15 per hour.

“This significant milestone will make a difference in the lives of thousands of working families and better enable them to make ends meet,” he said.

In accordance with city and state law, all employees in San Diego who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year within the city will receive the wage increase.

“One job should be enough,” said City Council President Sean Elo- Rivera. “Our city’s signature Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance demonstrates a commitment from the city of San Diego to treat working people with the dignity and respect every person deserves.”

The ordinance applies to all industries and businesses. Tips and gratuities do not count toward payment of minimum wage. Updated notices for posting at the workplace are available on the city’s Minimum Wage Program web page. Every employer must post these notices in a conspicuous place at any workplace or job site.

“As chair of our city’s Economic Development and Intergovernmental Relations Committee, I am working hard to usher in an economic recovery that puts people first,” said Councilman Raul Campillo. “With the high cost of living in San Diego, workers deserve a living wage.”

According to the city, employees will continue to earn sick leave, either by the accrual or “front load” method, in accordance with the ordinance. Employees may use earned sick leave for all the reasons described in the ordinance, which includes — but is not limited to — time for their own medical care or for the medical care of a family member. Employers may limit an employee’s use of earned sick leave to 40 hours in a benefit year.

“For essential workers, immigrant women like myself, communities of color and everyone struggling right now, we must have a decent wage,” said Miriam Torres, member of SEIU United Service Workers West. “Fifteen dollars is a critical step toward helping our city recover from the pandemic and making our economy work for everyone.”

Minimum wage in the rest of California is also increasing on Saturday to $14 per hour for employers with 25 or fewer employees and $15 per hour for employers with 26 or more employees. On Jan. 1, 2023, the minimum wage for employers with 25 or fewer employees also raises to $15 per hour.

Anyone who believes an employer is violating the ordinance is encouraged to file a complaint in writing with the city’s Minimum Wage Program.