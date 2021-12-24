A CVS Pharmacy. Photo via Flickr.com

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are the two days of the year when the fewest number of restaurants and retail establishments are open.

But a few will remain open Friday, and even Saturday, for those doing last-minute shopping or who want to grab a holiday meal.

Most grocery stores, retail chains and restaurants remain open on Christmas Eve, but will close early. Many of those open Friday evening, however, will be closed Saturday, on Christmas Day.

Walmart and Target stores, for instance, close Friday at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively.

CVS and Walgreens drugstores though will be open both Friday and Saturday.

Some restaurant chains, depending on the local franchise, will be open Christmas Day, including Applebee’s, Boston Market, Buffalo Wild Wings, Denny’s, Domino’s Pizza and IHOP.

Check specific locations for their holiday hours. San Diego Eater also maintains a list of restaurants offering Christmas Eve and Christmas meals.

– City News Service