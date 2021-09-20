The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center, is the Army’s focal point for providing research, development, and engineering technology and services for aviation and missile platforms. Photo Credit: U.S. Army

General Atomics has announced that it will partner with the U.S. Army to develop advanced sensors for weapons to meet anti-access and area-denial needs.

The agreement is with the Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Aviation & Missile Center. The work will take place in San Diego and four other sites across the country.

The company’s Electromagnetic Systems group and the center will develop “target acquisition and tracking sensors and algorithms” to advance technologies needed for missile and weapon systems to operate at extended ranges.

“Target acquisition and tracking are paramount to enabling advanced weapon systems and technologies that support the Army’s modernization efforts,” said Scott Forney, who heads the systems group.

The Center for a New American Security defines anti-access and area denial as “approaches that seek to prevent U.S. forces from gaining or using access to overseas bases or critical locations, such as ports and airfields, while denying U.S. forces the ability to maneuver within striking distance of their territory.”

General Atomics’ electromagnetic systems group specializes in a host of advanced weapon systems and supporting technologies, including missiles, precision munitions, hypersonic weapons, laser weapons, and intelligence and surveillance capabilities.

Under the research agreement, the group also will conduct research and development activities at facilities in Boston, Huntsville, Ala., Allen, Tex, and Fredericksburg, Vir.

Nick Bucci, vice president of missile defense and space systems at the systems group, said the partnership “will expedite delivering these critical weapon systems” to the Army.