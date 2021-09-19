Mike McGregor with one of the remaining bricks.

In one of the more unusual radio promotional giveaways of the 1970s, KDEO 910-AM, a San Diego top-40 station that called itself “Radio kay-DEE-oh,” presented listeners with brown-colored cement bricks printed with the faces of three of its disc jockeys, including Perry Allen, Sam Schwan and Mike McGregor.

“It was a crazy gimmick in the middle of a drought,” recalled McGregor, whose real name is Mike Cleland. The 81-year-old is the lone survivor among the three DJs.

“The joke was that we told listeners to ‘put us in the toilet and flush,’” Cleland told Times of San Diego. “That’s because adding a brick to the toilet tank will raise the water level and then you could save water with each flush.”

Cleland has one of the bricks in the den of his El Cajon home. Another brick is on display at Minuteman Press, an El Cajon print shop on Fletcher Parkway. In the 1970s, the radio station’s studios were located in the same building that was converted to a print shop in 1975.

A brick showing the three DJ faces and a note was found on the print shop’s front doorstep one morning before opening, said Julian Rosado, who purchased the print shop five years ago.

The note was penned by a man named Rush Glick. “He said that he was cleaning-out stuff in his garage because he was moving to Iowa and found this brick,” Rosado said. “I guess he thought that we should have it. Unfortunately, we never met him before his move.”

In addition to the brick now on display at the print shop is a narrative supposedly written by Glick. It recalled his memories of Radio kay-DEE-oh.

“Perry Allen was a real character,” wrote Glick. “I recall attending one of his events in the 7/11 parking lot. Allen, dressed in an old-fashioned night shirt and cap and holding a candle, sought to get a Venus flytrap plant by feeding it vodka. He also entered a bullfrog he named Kermit T. Frog into the Calaveras jumping frog contest and sending him off at Lindberg Field amidst much fanfare.”

Allen passed away in 2007. It’s believed Schwan passed away in the 1980s.

Cleland began working in the San Diego radio industry in 1968. For decades, Cleland worked as producer for numerous radio stations, as well as San Diego State Aztec football and basketball games. He also was the producer-engineer for San Diego Chargers radio broadcasts for 15 years. He began reducing his workload at age 75.

Today, 910-AM has the call letter KECR. It airs religious programming.

COVID Forces NAB to Pull Plug on Las Vegas Show

For the second time in as many years, COVID-19-related complications have forced the National Association of Broadcasters to pull the plug on its NAB Show, along with co-located events, the Radio Show and Sales and Management Television Exchange, all scheduled to take place next month in Las Vegas.

Originally planned for April 11-14 of this year, the 2021 NAB Show, the trade organization’s biggest annual convention, was rescheduled to Oct. 9-13. NAB officials cited “unexpected and insurmountable challenges” from the COVID-19 pandemic and the delta variant.

“For more than a year, we have worked tirelessly to bring our industry together safely in Las Vegas,” Chris Brown, executive VP and managing director of global connections and events at NAB, said in a statement last week. “Unfortunately, the pandemic and surge of the delta variant has presented unexpected and insurmountable challenges for our global community. As we have always kept the best interest and safety of the industry as our priority, it has become apparent in the face of these challenges that we can no longer effectively host NAB show.

“We will not move forward with a show that delivers anything less than the excellence our community has come to expect and deserves from us. While we are disappointed that we will not be together again in person next month, we look forward to converging at the 2022 NAB Show, April 23-27, 2022, to reignite our passion for our business and focus on a bright future ahead.”

NAB said it will announce options for virtually accessing select 2021 NAB Show content.

Last month, NAB said it would require all participants to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. An update released in early September outlined the steps attendees, exhibitors and presenters would have taken to validate their vaccination status.

The event, one of Las Vegas’ top three annual trade show gatherings by attendance, historically has attracted 90,000 to 100,000 broadcasting professionals to the city for several days of seminars, product introductions and networking.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) issued a statement on the cancellation. “We deeply value our three-decade long partnership with NAB and will greatly miss seeing their exhibitors and attendees this fall,” said Steve Hill, LVCVA president/CEO. “We eagerly await the show’s return in April.”

Intesa Communications Hires Kenneth Moore

Intesa Communications Group, a San Diego public affairs and government relations firm, has added Kenneth Moore as a senior account manager. Moore will be assigned to support and grow the firm’s central San Diego-focused government relations practice, the company said.

Kenneth Moore

Moore was previously with Southwest Strategies the past four years and Hutchins PR for five years. His experience has included public affairs campaigns involving land use, renewable energy, sustainability, housing, mobility and ballot measures, including Yes on “G” (SDSU West) in November 2018, No on “E” in November 2018 and Yes on “E” in November 2020.

His public affairs work has been recognized with the 2019 Ballot Measure of the Year award from the American Association of Political Consultants for the Yes on “G” measure, along with 2019 Moving San Diego Forward award from the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and a 2012 Silver Anvil of Excellence award from the Public Relations Society of America.

Moore is involved in the community as vice chair of the Downtown San Diego Community Planning Council and a board member of I Love a Clean San Diego. He earned a bachelor’s degree in managerial organizational communications and a minor in public relations from Point Loma Nazarene University.

“Ken is one of the brightest and most astute public affairs professionals in San Diego and beyond,” said Maddy Kilkenny, partner, Intesa Communications Group. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the Intesa family and look forward to seeing him in action as he helps us support and grow our government relations work.”

PRSA to Discuss Brand Building Through Social Media

The Public Relations Society of America’s San Diego-Imperial Counties chapter will host a webinar on “Social Media Tactics to Building Positive Sentiment” from noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, over Zoom.

Speakers will discuss tactics to maintain engagement, tips on adopting an in-platform voice, resources to stay updated and tactics for collaborating with content producers and copywriters. Speakers will include: Janine Davis, XX Artists; Angela Elo-Rivera, University of California San Diego AntiViral Research Center; Ramel Wallace, BAM Communications; Adriana Heldiz, Voice of San Diego.

Cost to attend the webinar is $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers. For more information, visit www.prsasdic.org.

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.