The Golden Vista Apartments on B Street in Golden Hill. Photo credit: Courtesy, CBRE

The Golden Vista Apartments, a 24-unit residential complex in Golden Hill, has been sold to an undisclosed buyer for $7.5 million.

John Newton of CBRE represented the buyer in the transaction. Another firm represented the seller, the Susan and Morton La Pittus Trust.

Located at 2420 B St., Golden Vista Apartments was originally constructed in 1968. The building is made up of one- and two-bedroom units.

“Golden Hill is one of San Diego’s trendiest urban neighborhoods where value-add opportunities are highly sought after,” Newton said. “This acquisition is further indication of institutional investors’ appetite for well-located assets in San Diego’s metro area around Balboa Park.”