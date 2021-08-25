Port of San Diego headquarters. Photo by Chris Stone

Karen Porteous was named the Port of San Diego’s executive vice president and chief of staff within its executive leadership group, it was announced Wednesday.

“Next month, Karen will mark 26 years of service to the port,” said Joe Stuyvesant, port president and CEO. “Her deep institutional knowledge of the port, as well as her broad general knowledge and experience in business and government, are extremely valuable to me and the executive leadership group as we navigate these times.”

Porteous’ previous position with the port was vice president and chief administrative officer. In that role, she was accountable for human resources, people and organizational development, the office of the district clerk and information technology.

Her previous experience also includes more than 13 years working in the human resources field for H.J. Heinz Corporation and Raytheon Service Company.

–City News Service