An Amazon associate in a fulfillment center. Courtesy of the company

Amazon reported it has invested more than $12.3 billion in the San Diego area over the past decade and created more than 4,000 jobs.

The local figures were included in the online retailer’s 2021 U.S. Economic Impact Report released on Thursday.

The Seattle-based company said that across California it has invested $81 billion since 2010, opening 60 fulfillment centers, 50 delivery stations, 3 technology hubs and dozens of Amazon and Whole Foods stores.

A giant, 3 million-square-foot fulfillment center using the latest robotic technology and employing over 1,500 people will open in Otay Mesa later this month.

“As we continue to rebuild beyond the effects of the pandemic, we need strong partners like Amazon with continued commitment to support our local economy and create new pathways to thrive,” said Christina Bibler, economic development director for the city of San Diego.

“Bringing new job opportunities to San Diego that pay a living wage and provide access to healthcare and skills training is what we need,” she added. “Amazon’s investment into our region can provide new beginnings for many San Diegans, and we look forward to their growing presence here.”