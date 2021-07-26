The Amazon fulfillment center in Otay Mesa under construction. Image from Google Maps street view

Amazon announced Monday that it has begun hiring for over 1,500 full-time positions at its new 3 million square-foot fulfillment center in Otay Mesa.

The new center on 65 acres at Otay Mesa Road and Enrico Fermi Drive is reportedly one of the largest buildings ever constructed in San Diego County.

The online retailing giant said new Amazon associates will work alongside robots and other advanced technology to pick, pack and ship small items like books, electronics and consumer goods.

Amazon said job candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Candidates can apply online at amazon.com/otaymesa or by texting SDNOW to 77088.

The company said it pays a $15 per hour starting wage and offers benefits and advancement opportunities.