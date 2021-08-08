An electric meter. Photo via Pixabay

San Diego Gas & Electric residential customers will see their monthly electricity bills reduced by $34.60 in August and September thanks money from California’s carbon trading market.

The California Climate Credit program requires power plants, natural gas distributors, and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits through auctions managed by the California Air Resources Board.

The credit on residential electricity bills is California electric customers’ share of revenue from those auctions.

Since many customers see their bills spike during summer months due to use of air-conditioning, SDG&E petitioned the California Public Utilities Commission to change the timing of the electric portion of the credits to August and September. In the past, the credits were applied in April and October.

Residential customers with natural gas service received the natural gas portion of the California Climate Credit — $17.86 — in April.

There is no action required to receive the credit. All residential customers, including community choice aggregation customers, automatically receive the credit from SDG&E on their bills.