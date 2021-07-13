Photo courtesy of City National Bank.

City National Bank Tuesday announced Community Reinvestment Act grants totaling $15,000 for two nonprofits, Accessity and Union of Pan Asian Communities in San Diego.

The funds from City National will be allocated to assist the nonprofits’ programs intended to meet the needs of businesses, families, individuals and children throughout San Diego.

“We have been supporting many nonprofit organizations in San Diego for over 40 years since entering this region in 1979,” said Sal Mendoza, senior vice president and CRA manager for City National. “We take great pride in supporting the communities where we work and live, and we commend the work being done by these wonderful nonprofit organizations to enhance the vitality and well-being of our communities.”

Formerly known as Accion San Diego, Accessity’s mission is to open doors of financial opportunity, primarily to entrepreneurs of color, women and immigrant entrepreneurs so they can build prosperous businesses and livelihoods for themselves and their families.

The Union of Pan Asian Communities provides health and human services focused on improving the overall well-being of underserved populations. It provides assistance in more than 30 languages at 15 locations across the county. Programs focus on mental health counseling, community engagement and business development, addiction treatment and recovery, housing counseling, health promotion and cultural competency education.

City National contributes financial, in-kind and volunteer assistance to nonprofit institutions and organizations with a focus on education, health and human services, community development and arts and culture.