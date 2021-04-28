Nail salons are just one of the many types of businesses that continue to try to recover from the pandemic . Screen shot: Reuters video/Produced by Yahaira Jacquez

Many businesses in San Diego and Imperial counties faced serious fallout from the pandemic, from a drop in profits to employee cutbacks.

The San Diego Workforce Partnership will offer Zoom webinars to help, beginning at noon Thursday.

The monthly webinar series aims to help connect employers with resources to aid their recovery, while navigating COVID-19 employer requirements.

The topics to be covered include: health and safety requirements, workers’ compensation insurance, leave of absences, paid sick leave and vacation, the California For All employer portal and resources, and Cal/OSHA Emergency Temporary Standards.

The other webinars take place May 27, June 24 and July 29. Register online for access to one or more of the events.

In the first two months of the pandemic, a third of the San Diego civilian labor force was unemployed, placing the region’s unemployment rate at 16%. The region has begun to recover from the worst of the impacts, a trend the organization wants to see continue.

The Workforce Partnership provides labor market research on workforce trends and key industries in hopes of ensuring that local businesses have access to a skilled workforce. It also supports job seekers in an effort to connect them to meaningful employment.