Transit and housing officials break ground on a $106 million 250-unit residential project at the Grantville Trolley Station. Courtesy MTS

Local transit and housing officials broke ground on a new $106 million 250-unit residential project at the Grantville Trolley Station Friday, intended to be a transit-oriented development.

The Metropolitan Transit System and Greystar Real Estate are working on the development, which sits between the San Diego State West site and SDSU main campus. A second, neighboring development is in the works for later this year on another portion of the station property reserved for qualified low-income residents.

“When most people think of MTS they think of buses and Trolleys — but MTS is more than that,” said Nathan Fletcher, MTS board chair, and San Diego County Supervisor. “MTS is a community partner. We help our region reduce emissions and meet climate action goals. We help spur economic development. We help create vibrant neighborhoods around our transit lines. That’s what we are celebrating today.”

A rendering of the first development, branded Union Grantville, that will include a mix of market-rate and affordable units. Courtesy MTS/Greystar

Greystar Real Estate will oversee the first development, which is being branded Union Grantville and will include five floors of 250 market-rate and affordable units.

“Greystar is excited to be working in partnership with MTS to continue to provide much-needed housing and much-needed affordable housing to San Diego,” said Alex Leonard, senior director of development for Greystar. “Union Grantville is a perfect example of what transit-oriented development should be.”

Affirmed Housing is expected to begin construction on the neighboring development — named ShoreLINE — later this year at a cost of around $59 million. These 100%-affordable residential rental units will be rented to households earning between 30% and 80% of the Area Median Income.