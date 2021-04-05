A Home Depot employee in the garden section. Courtesy Home Depot

Home Depot announced Monday it plans to hire for more than 630 full- and part-time positions in preparation for what it expects to by a busy spring season in the San Diego area.

The new local in-store positions will focus on customer service, filling online orders that are picked up curbside or in store, unpacking overnight freight, and merchandising.

The home improvement retailer said it is also hiring workers for its distribution centers acrosss the country.

The company said it is committed to safe working conditions amid the pandemic and requires employees to undergo daily health checks and wear face masks.

Home Depot said it is accepting applications now at careers.homedepot.com.

The hiring announcement follows a Labor Department report Friday that 916,000 jobs were created across the country in March — the highest number since August 2020 — as the pandemic appeared to be waning.