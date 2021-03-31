The affordable Siena apartment building in Civita. Courtesy of the developers

Chelsea Investment and Sudberry Properties have opened a mixed-use residential development with 306 affordable apartments in the Civita urban village in MissionValley.

The $155 million development is one of the largest new affordable housing projects in San Diego County

Located in side-by-side buildings on Russell Park Way north of Friars Road are the Siena apartments for seniors and Stylus apartments for families. Siena offers one-and two-bedroom units with rents starting at $468 per month. Stylus has two- and three-bedroom units starting at $1,037 per month.

Each of the buildings has its own clubroom with kitchen, onsite management, computer lab, laundry facilities on each floor, and outdoor courtyard areas with picnic and barbecue areas, fitness equipment and outdoor entertaining areas.

“Affordable housing is critical to the San Diego region as we must provide housing for our aging population, as well as working-class families,” said City Councilmember Raul Campillo, who spoke at a digital grand opening on Tuesday.

“The Siena and the Stylus apartments are exactly the type of housing we want to see more of in our community,” Campillo said. “As the councilmember who represents Mission Valley, I am excited to celebrate the grand opening of these truly affordable apartments, especially with the proximity to public transportation.”

Chelsea Investment, which has developed more than 11,000 affordable housing units at a cost of more than $2 billion, developed and owns the affordable apartments, which are being managed by the ConAm Group.

Sudberry Properties, the master developer of Civita, owns and manages the 37,000-square-foot ground-floor retail space in the Stylus building, which is planned to be occupied by LA Fitness.

Colton Sudberry, president and CEO of Sudberry Properties, said the new apartments illustrate the developer’s “commitment to building a balanced and walkable community that meets the needs of people of all incomes and life stages.”

Civita is a transit-oriented urban village built around a 14.7-acre central park and traversed by a network of pedestrian paths. Plans for the 230-acre property call for 4,780 homes and apartments in numerous configurations, an elementary school, approximately 480,000 square feet for retail and 420,000 square feet for an office campus.