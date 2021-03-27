Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Saturday for the sixth consecutive day after a 40-day streak of increases totaling 44.1 cents ended with a decrease of one- tenth of a cent.

The average price increased three-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.942, its highest amount since Nov. 19, 2019, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has increased 2.2 cents over the past six days, including eight-tenths of a cent on Friday.

The average price is 2.1 cents more than one week ago, 23.4 cents higher than one month ago and 80.3 cents greater than one year ago. It has risen 71.5 cents since the start of the year, mainly because of a run of 58 increases in 59 days totaling 57.6 cents that ended Sunday.

–City News Service