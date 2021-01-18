Kaiser Permanente Pledges $100,000 For San Diego-Based Refugee Nonprofit

Share This Article:

Kaiser Permanente pledged $100,000 in grants this month to the San Diego-based nonprofit Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans to help refugee families in the San Diego region, the healthcare company announced Monday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“We’ve always worked on reducing inequity in our communities because we believe health care must be affordable for all — it’s a requirement for individuals, families and communities to thrive,” said Jane Finley, Kaiser senior vice president and area manager. “This initiative aligns to that effort because we’ve chosen to focus on providing grant money to uplift under- resourced communities and populations.”

The Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans’ mission is to advance realistic resettlement strategies for newcomer families supporting their long-term economic self-sufficiency.

“We are thankful for this grant. It will help amplify our voice and mitigate refugee families from being marginalized when it comes to economic, social and civic inclusion,” said Ramla Sahid, the nonprofit’s executive director. “This grant will also facilitate a partnership with Pillars of the Community to work directly with black immigrant and African American populations in San Diego to promote community connectedness and well-being.”

The grant is part of a $25 million commitment Kaiser Permanente announced last June to “promote health equity and break the cycle of racism- driven stresses that lead to poor health outcomes for its members and communities.”

This round of grants is intended to support established community- based organizations led by people of color, addressing racial and social justice or trauma, including the lifelong impacts of adverse childhood experiences, according to Kaiser.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. than to remove obstacles from struggling families in our own community seeking to achieve the true meaning of being treated equally today to build a more promising tomorrow,” Finley said.

–City News Service

Kaiser Permanente Pledges $100,000 For San Diego-Based Refugee Nonprofit was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: