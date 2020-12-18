NASSCO Delivers 870-Foot Containership ‘Matsonia’ for Hawaii Shipments

Share This Article:

The General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard in Barrio Logan announced Friday it delivered the containership Matsonia, the second of two giant vessels for Honolulu-based Matson.

The 870-foot-long, 50,000-ton ship features four decks for automobiles, two decks for trailers, and a stern quartering ramp contained on an energy-efficient hull and powered by low-emission engines.

The Matsonia and the previously delivered Lurline will be Matson’s largest vessels and serve Hawaii from terminals in Tacoma, Oakland and Long Beach.

“We are proud of the work that we’ve done on both Kanaloa-class vessels,” said Dave Carver, president of NASSCO. “We’ve reached a historical milestone by delivering the largest combination container and roll-on, roll-off ships ever built in the United States.”

Along with the Lurline, the Matsonia will join the Jones Act fleet, which consists of ships built in U.S. shipyards and crewed by U.S. citizens and permanent residents to protect the domestic American maritime industry.

“Together with the modernization and expansion of our Honolulu terminal, these investments position Matson to provide efficient, reliable service to Hawaii for decades to come,” said Matt Cox, chairman and chief executive officer for Matson.

NASSCO is the largest shipyard on the West Coast, designing, constructing and repairing ships for the Navy and commercial customers.

