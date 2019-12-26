NASSCO Shipyard Delivers Largest U.S.-Built ‘ConRo’ Merchant Ship

Share This Article:

The General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard on Monday delivered the largest combination containership/roll-on, roll-off vessel ever built in the United States.

The 870-foot long Lurline is the lead ship in the Kanaloa Class of vessels built for the Honolulu-based shipping and logistics company Matson.

The “ConRo” vessel is designed to transport containers, automobiles, trailers and rolling stock between the continental United States and Hawaii. Its engines are capable of running on liquefied natural gas to reduce pollution.

“We are proud to deliver the lead ship of the Kanaloa Class,” said Dave Carver, president of NASSCO. “It is an honor for our design and production teams to work on the latest Jones Act vessels that will support our customers and the communities they serve.”

The century-old law requires ships traveling between U.S. ports to be built in a U.S. shipyard and crewed by U.S. citizens or permanent residents, protecting jobs in the domestic maritime industry.

The second Kanaloa Class vessel for Matson is currently under construction at NASSCO’s shipyard in Barrio Logan with delivery expected in the third quarter of 2020.

NASSCO is the last major shipyard on the West Coast of the United States. It designs, builds and repairs ships for the Navy and commercial customers.

