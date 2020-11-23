3 More Homebuilders Offering Models in Valley Center’s Park Circle

Share This Article:

Homebuilders KB Home, Meritage Homes and Richmond American Homes have been added to the developer list at Park Circle — a 186-acre, 632-home community currently under construction in Valley Center.

The builders join Shea Homes and Beazer Homes, who are currently building on site.

Park Circle will also have a neighborhood of detached rowhomes and duplex homes, named Wildflower, for low- and moderate-income families to be built by a local team experienced in for-sale affordable housing.

“We are creating a community that will offer a range of architectural styles, streetscapes, lot sizes and price points to ensure that prospective homebuyers will find a home that fits their needs,” said Kerry Garza, president of Touchstone Communities, the developer of Park Circle. “Our exceptional homebuilder lineup will further establish Park Circle as San Diego’s most exciting new master-planned community.”

The neighborhood being built by KB Home will offer ranch style homes located on the largest homesites in the community. The neighborhoods by Meritage Homes and Richmond American Homes will offer a mix of single- and two- story homes in traditional configurations and on lots with sizeable backyards.

Park Circle’s one- and two-story home designs will span from 1,400 to 3,000 square feet with prices ranging from the high $400,000s to $700,000s.

The development’s first model homes are expected to debut in early 2021.

— City News Service

