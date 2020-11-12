North County Group Adds New Restaurant for Asian Fusion: Teriyaki & Bao

Share This Article:

The owners of several North County and San Diego Asian restaurants are bringing a new concept to Carlsbad this month with Teriyaki & Bao.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Jenny and James Pyo debuted their new eatery, an Asian-fusion, DIY restaurant, on Nov. 5.

Billed as a spinoff of Harumama, in La Jolla, Little Italy and Carlsbad, Teriyaki & Bao puts the cooking in patrons’ hands.

Diners can use personal-sized cast-iron skillets heated to 500ºF and customize their dishes with several meats, vegetables, rice, noodles and curries.

Menu items, which “draw inspiration from internet-famous Asian food trends,” include: Tornado Fried Rice, classic fried rice with a tornado omelette and tomato sauce.

Creamy Matcha Udon, with curry, green tea powder, potato, bell pepper, edamame, carrot and onion.

Almond Cauliflower Bites served Korean style with gochujang sauce. Also on the menu are Harumama’s Instagram-favorite steamed character buns. Teriyaki & Bao, though, has added exclusive character designs and fillings. Beverages include beer, wine, soju and sake. The owners plan to offer happy hour and lunch combos soon. Other restaurants owned by the Pyos in addition to Harumama, are Love Boat Sushi, in Oceanside and San Marcos, Pokewan in Carmel Valley, and Blue Ocean in Carlsbad and La Jolla. Teriyaki & Bao, 711 Grand Ave., Carlsbad, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m Friday and Saturday (closed Sundays), (760) 637-5737, on Instagram, @teriyakiandbao

– Staff reports