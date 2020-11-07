Winstons in Ocean Beach, Hit Hard By Pandemic, Opts to Close Temporarily

Share This Article:

An Ocean Beach institution, Winstons, announced their imminent temporary closure, citing the strain of the pandemic.

The Bacon Street music venue posted the news on Facebook Thursday.

Winstons’ representatives noted that “this kind of announcement is not easy, especially during a stressful time.”

Opting not “to sugarcoat it,” they explained, “Sadly, after this weekend, Winstons is closing its doors temporarily … until SOMETHING gives.”

Winstons’ last day to be open for the foreseeable future, they said, will be Sunday, when they invite NFL fans to gather to watch the day’s slate of games.

“Let’s get together and scream at the TVs,” they urged their patrons.

Winstons will be open from 4:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday and from 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The post called for more support for small businesses and music venues. The bar can’t operate again, it said, “until we are able to either get another loan from Washington, a grant OR if live music starts up again.”

Sadly, they added, “we don’t see any of those things happening anytime soon.”

Until then, they wrote, “Please come by, support our AMAZING staff and help us drink up!! … And remember, WE LOVE YOU ALL!”

Winstons has been open since 1987. The bar features live music, open mic nights and is open about its devotion to Washington D.C. sports teams.

– Staff reports

