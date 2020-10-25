San Diego County Gas Prices Hold Steady

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one-tenth of a cent Sunday to $3.169, its lowest amount since July 23.

The average price is 1.2 cents less than one week ago, 3 cents lower than one month ago and 88.1 cents cheaper than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

“In a little more than a week, Southern California gas stations will be allowed to start selling the cheaper-to-produce ‘winter blend’ of gasoline,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“That could help to drive gas prices down at a faster pace,” Spring said.

— City News Service

