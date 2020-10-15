Sempra Energy Named to Forbes JUST 100 List

San Diego-based Sempra Energy announced Thursday that it was named to the Forbes JUST 100 list.
Sempra Energy ranked 96th on the list, one spot behind Coca-Cola.
Microsoft, NVIDIA and Apple ranked first, second and third, respectively on the list, which “celebrates U.S. publicly traded corporations that outperform on issues that matter most to the American public: paying a fair wage, upholding human rights across the supply chain, investing in worker training, acting ethically and with integrity, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workspace, protecting worker health and safety, providing good benefits and work-life balance, and more,” according to Forbes.
Forbes and JUST Capital analyzed public reports, company surveys and crowd-sourced repositories to compile the list.
“It’s an honor to see Forbes and JUST Capital recognize Sempra Energy as a most just corporation working to create long-term sustainable value for our stakeholders,” said Lisa Alexander, Sempra’s senior vice president of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer.
–City News Service
