Partnerships With Industry Secures $10,000 Grant from U.S. Bank

Partnerships With Industry, a San Diego-based nonprofit that matches workers with developmental and intellectual disabilities with jobs, has received a $10,000 grant from U.S. Bank, the nonprofit announced Tuesday.

“We are extremely grateful and gratified for the generous support of U.S. Bank,” said Richard V. Israel, president and CEO of PWI. “U.S. Bank is a valued partner for PWI. Their efforts have benefited adults with disabilities who want to work. We applaud U.S. Bank for their assistance to help empower people to succeed in the workplace.”

A statement from the nonprofit said U.S. Bank’s donation has been among several similar contributions made by the bank in recent years, along with volunteer hours and sponsoring fundraising events.

The grant was part of the bank’s Community Possible program, which gives to organizations that focus on economic and workplace development.

“At U.S. Bank, we are focused on economic, community and workforce development as a way of investing in the future of our communities,” said Greg Altman, vice president and district manager of U.S. Bank. “We are proud to support PWI’s community program that helps disabled people succeed in the workplace.”

Founded in 1985, PWI works with more than 250 businesses around the county and serves several hundred people daily with disabilities, including Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, autism, hearing and visual impairments, physical disabilities and traumatic brain injuries.

According to a statement from PWI, since its founding, the nonprofit has helped more than 12,500 San Diego County residents with job training, employment opportunities and community integration.

–City News Service

