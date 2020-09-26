San Diego County Gas Prices Rise Slightly

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose two-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.201.

The average price is eight-tenths of a cent less than one week ago, 1.9 cents lower than one month ago, and 64.4 cents cheaper than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

“California gasoline stockpiles are reportedly at their highest levels in four months, according to the California Energy Commission and Oil Price Information Service,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“However, gasoline stations are seeing reduced business and seem more reluctant to cut pump prices quickly.”

