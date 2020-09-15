434 New Apartments Open for Leasing at Civita in Mission Valley

Share This Article:

Sudberry Properties, master developer of Civita in Mission Valley, has begun leasing 434 luxury apartments in two new mid-rise buildings in a campus setting.

The contemporary-design Purl apartments are the third rental community to open in the 230-acre urban village rising out of a former quarry.

The new community features two saltwater pools with Jacuzzis, a day-spa area, a roof deck with outdoor media center, co-working offices and electric car charging stations.

Available units range from a 530-square-foot one bedroom to a 1,347-square-foot three bedroom. Amenities include gourmet kitchens, washers and dryers, hardwood-style flooring and LED lighting. Monthly lease rates range from approximately $2,155 to $3,620.

Purl is located across the street from the architectural award-winning, 14.3-acre Civita Park and a new public elementary school that is scheduled to open in fall 2022.

In keeping with the county’s coronavirus recommendations, tours are available by appointment only from the leasing center at 7901 Civita Boulevard.

Plans for Civita call for 4,780 homes and apartments in numerous configurations, approximately 480,000 square feet for a lifestyle retail center, and 420,000 square feet for an office campus.

