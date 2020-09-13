MarketInk: CBS 8 Adjourns ‘Judge Judy,’ Joins Other Stations with 4 p.m. News Show

By Rick Griffin

Share This Article:

KFMB-TV CBS 8 is joining other San Diego TV stations and will launch a locally produced, 4 p.m., hour-long, weekday newscast on Monday, Sept. 14.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Four stations, including KGTV-TV 10 News, KUSI-TV, KNSD-TV NBC 7 San Diego and KSWB-TV Fox 5 San Diego, all currently have local news programming starting at 4 p.m.

Channel 8 is replacing back-to-back, half-hour “Judge Judy” shows with its new 4 p.m. news hour appropriately called “The Four.”

“With a brand-new set and brand-new look, The Four is a brand-new approach to informing and entertaining the people of San Diego. Now your afternoons can mean something more,” the station’s statement said. The statement also described the show as “something fresh, something original, something more.”

“We are excited to bring a different twist to the 4 p.m. hour,” said Dana McDaniel, content director with CBS 8. “The Four will shine a spotlight on the best of San Diego, its people, unique lifestyle and why it’s truly America’s finest city.”

On-air staff for “The Four” will include Carlo Cecchetto, Heather Myers, Karlene Chavis — the station’s chief meteorologist — and Shawn Styles with an every-Wednesday cooking segment (scampi on a skewer is planned for Sept. 16).

“It will not be a traditional newscast,” Styles said in a phone interview. “It will be more conversational, like sitting down in a living room and letting your viewers know what’s happening in San Diego.”

Another segment, according to Styles, will be an daily interview with a CBS 8 reporter providing a behind-the-scenes explanation about a leading news story from that same day.

Myers, a San Diego native (Poway High School, class of 1977), will join The Four after reporting weather on CBS 8 morning newscasts since 2016. “I am very excited to get more sleep and feel like a human again,” Myers told Times of San Diego. “But I am most thrilled to get back to do doing what I love. My passion is to tell other people’s stories, share their concerns and show a unique side to CBS 8. This is a very special opportunity and I am really blessed to be a part of this team.”

Myers joined KFMB-TV in 2003 after starting her career in Yuma, Ariz. She stayed at Channel 8 until 2007, when she jumped to XETV-TV Channel 6 in San Diego as a nighttime and morning co-anchor before rejoining KFMB-TV in 2016.

“After 17 years in this market, I’ve never been more excited about a show,” Myers said. “The Four is going to be a mix of a morning show feel with the afternoon headlines. It’s something that I believe San Diego is more than ready for. We have a fun, new set that includes a large video wall and no anchor desk. It will have a totally different look and feel compared to a traditional evening newscast.”

Neda Iranpour is expected to succeed Myers as weathercaster on the station’s weekday morning news show.

Cecchetto has been an evening anchor at KFMB-TV since 2008. “It’s a new challenge, a new approach and a new teammate,” Cecchetto said in an email. “The Four is an opportunity I’m genuinely excited about. It’s something new, but something I think will really fit me, as well as Heather and Karlene. One thing I would say is that we’re not trying to change or replace our current local news, we’re looking to add something different to it.”

The debut of “The Four” is not the only change in the station’s weekday news schedule. After a half-hour of local news with Barbara-Lee Edwards from 5 to 5:30 p.m., CBS 8 will switch to national news, “CBS Evening News with Nora O’Donnell,” from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by another hour of local news, 6 to 7 p.m., with Edwards and Cecchetto.

A spokesperson for Tegna, which owns KFMB-TV, said “The Four” was created in response to an announcement in March that Judy Sheindlin, former Manhattan family court judge now TV courtroom star, is ending her Emmy-winning “Judge Judy” show after a 25-year run. The enormously popular courtroom-genre show topped syndication ratings in the 2018-2019 season for the 10th straight year, according to Nielsen, often averaging more than nine million viewers daily. “Judge Judy” hasn’t finished second in the daytime ratings since 2009.

Tegna has owned KFMB-TV since 2017, when the station was acquired from Midwest Television, founded in 1952. KFMB-TV was San Diego’s first TV station launched May 16, 1949. KFMB-TV has been a CBS affiliate since its sign-on and is the only television station in the market that has never changed its network affiliation.

Illumina Names Kathryne Reeves as Chief Marketing Officer

San Diego gene sequencing giant Illumina has named Kathryne Reeves as chief marketing officer. She will join the company on Sept. 28, and report to report to Francis deSouza, CEO.

Reeves has more than 25 years of marketing and general management experience in roles across the healthcare, technology and consumer products industries. She was previously senior VP of enterprise marketing and GM of the Medical Services Global Business Unit at Cardinal Health, where she managed a rapidly growing portfolio of business with annual revenues in excess of $1 billion. Prior to Cardinal Health, Reeves held positions at Booz Allen Hamilton, AOL/Time Warner, Nationwide Insurance and Scotts Miracle-Gro.

“Kathryne has a strong track record of successfully building brands, bringing innovation to markets, deepening customer engagement, and growing revenue across a multitude of industries,” said deSouza. “Her leadership will help us expand patient and physician awareness of the benefits of genomic testing, amplify the voice of our customers, and accelerate clinical adoption of genomics.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Illumina with the opportunity to lead a global organization of marketers that support one of the most innovative companies in technology,” said Reeves. “As Illumina progresses towards unlocking the power of the genome to improve human health, I’m excited to ensure that Illumina is deploying marketing effectively and strategically to accelerate adoption of sequencing in both research and clinical applications.”

Reeves is a member of the International Women’s Forum where she was a Leadership Fellow in 2017. She was named one of the Top Influential Women in Corporate America by the Savoy Network in 2016. Reeves holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

San Diego AMA Webinar on Nonprofits Coping with COVID

The American Marketing Association’s San Diego chapter will present a free webinar titled “Where the Rubber Meets the Road: Lessons from 3 Nonprofits and How They Really Handled COVID-19” from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15 over Zoom. The webinar is the final installment of AMA’s 2020 Cause Conference series.

Three local nonprofits will discuss how they overcame obstacles and uncertainty while adapting to life under Covid. Speakers will include Meredith Kenney, executive director, American Academy of Pediatrics; Emily Moberly, founder/CEO, Traveling Stories; and Susan Griffin, executive director, Hannah’s House. The moderator will be Sierra Visher Kroha, executive director, San Diego Social Venture Partners.

Health Care Communicators to Learn Marketing Trends From Salesforce Survey

The Health Care Communicators of Southern California, a networking group, will host a presentation on “Healthcare Marketing Trends in a Socially-Distanced World” from noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, over Zoom. Speaking will be Sergey Zinin, senior director of healthcare business consulting at Salesforce, who will discuss insights from a survey of 7,000 healthcare marketing executives from around the world. Registration is available online. HCCSC’s members include communications professionals who work in the health care, wellness, biotech, medical device, health information technology and pharmaceutical industries.

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.

MarketInk: CBS 8 Adjourns ‘Judge Judy,’ Joins Other Stations with 4 p.m. News Show was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: