San Diego International to Get Additional Newark Service with JetBlue in August

JetBlue will begin once-daily, nonstop service from San Diego International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport on Aug. 6, it was announced Tuesday.

JetBlue is the third airline to offer nonstop service from San Diego to Newark, joining Alaska Airlines and United Airlines.

“This marks a new route for JetBlue out of San Diego International Airport and we welcome the addition,” said Kimberly Becker, the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority’s president and CEO. “We know this is an important market and gateway destination for many people who are looking to travel to and from the Tri-state area.”

JetBlue also offers nonstop service from San Diego to two New York area airports, Newark and John F. Kennedy International. The other routes JetBlue serves from San Diego are Boston Logan International and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport.

–City News Service

