San Diego’s Brown Law Group, Led by Janice Brown, Merges With Meyers Nave

Brown Law Group, a boutique employment law firm based in San Diego, will join forces with Meyers Nave, which announced the merger this week.

Officials said combining Brown Law Group with Meyers Nave’s Labor and Employment Law Practice reflects the rapidly growing market for such services throughout California.

Janice P. Brown, the founder of Brown Law Group, serves as general counsel to a number of large employers. She has 35 years of experience representing prominent clients.

Brown also has been named to the Super Lawyers list by Law & Politics magazine since 2007.

“We are thrilled that Janice and her team will be joining Meyers Nave. As a mid-sized California law firm, we have been looking at opportunities to grow our employment law and litigation capabilities,” said David Skinner, the firm’s Managing Principal. He called Brown a “powerhouse.”

Brown said the merger will allow her to “increase the range of legal services I can offer my clients.” She added that Meyers Nave’s commitment to inclusion was a major factor in the merger.

According to Meyers Nave, women and minority attorneys make up approximately 60% of the firm’s lawyers. Eight of the firm’s practice groups are led by women and or minority attorneys.

“Finding a law firm with the right culture is not just about work,” Brown said. “I’m proud to join a firm where diversity is a core value and not just a slogan. It shows in the people they have in leadership and that I am coming in as an owner.”

Meyers Nave’s Labor and Employment Law Practice is led by Camille Hamilton Pating, who also chairs the firm’s Workplace Investigations Practice.

The practice represents public entities, businesses, non-profit organizations, and public-private partnerships. Their services include labor and employment law advice, counseling, employee relations, investigations, administrative hearings, and litigation in state and federal courts.

“Janice and her team bring an extraordinary level of expertise. Her arrival will be a win for our clients who will continue to receive high quality legal counsel while now benefiting from our expanded capabilities, especially in employment litigation,” Pating said.

Meyers Nave has offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento and Santa Rosa. Brown Law Group maintains offices in San Diego and Los Angeles.

– Staff reports

