Bank of America Executive to Chair Influential San Diego EDC as Region Recovers

As San Diego works to recover from the global pandemic, Bank of America executive Julian Parra has taken over as chair of the influential San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation.

“While we are all facing many challenges right now, we also see opportunity. I look forward to working with EDC’s team to ensure that all San Diegans have access to opportunities so that we can position our region for the right recovery,” said Parra, who is a senior vice president and regional business banking executive for Bank of America.

Parra joined the bank in 1989. His 31 years of experience in the banking industry have included positions in finance, marketing, product management and product development. He is a graduate of Loyola University of Chicago and went on to earn a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago.

He succeeds Janice Brown, founder of Brown Law Group, who spearheaded the EDC’s new inclusive growth initiative during her time as chair.

“There is nobody I trust more than Julian to continue this work in a time that San Diego needs it most,” said Brown.

The business group noted that the pandemic has exacerbated income inequities, and its members are working to rebuild the local economy in a way that ensures all San Diegans benefit from the region’s future growth.

“We have an opportunity to ensure that we are pivoting programming and putting systems into place so we do not widen racial and economic inequities as our region recovers. Nobody understands these responsibilities more than Julian,” said Mark Cafferty, president and CEO of the EDC.

The EDC has nearly 200 investors ranging from small businesses to the region’s largest employers like Qualcomm and San Diego Gas & Electric, to the leading anchor institutions such as universities and hospitals.

