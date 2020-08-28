Loma Club in Liberty Station to Host Monthly Pop-Ups to Support Local Restaurants

Share This Article:

Many small businesses have joined forces as the financial effects of the pandemic continue, and a new partnership at Liberty Station follows the trend.

The Loma Club on Sunday will begin to host “Community Pop-Up Sundays,” welcoming local restaurants to take over the club’s kitchen and outdoor patio from 12 to 6 p.m.

The guest restaurant will receive 100% of the proceeds from the pop-ups, while patrons may enjoy a round of golf on the club’s nine-hole course. The club also will offer up use of its staff and bar for the featured restaurant.

First up this weekend – Casanova Fish Tacos. The mobile taqueria, known for their Baja-style cuisine and award-winning fare, will showcase three of their tacos:

Baja Style: lightly battered fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, habanero salsa, signature aioli.

Chipotle Style: grilled fish, chipotle marinade, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli.

Ginger Style: grilled fish, fresh ginger, cabbage, serrano aioli, teriyaki glaze.

The events will take place once a month from noon to 6 p.m.

The Loma Club continues to finalize restaurant partners for future pop-ups. Upcoming dates for the events are Sept. 25, Oct. 25, Nov. 22 and Dec. 20.

The restaurant and hospitality industries have been particularly hard hit during the pandemic. As it began, the sectors shed nearly 30,000 jobs, more than half of those lost in the region. Though many restaurants have re-opened, few are operating at full capacity due to ongoing public health orders.

– Staff reports

