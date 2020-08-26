San Diego McDonald’s Restaurants Unveil Spicy McNuggets and Chips Ahoy! McFlurry

Share This Article:

McDonald’s of San Diego says it knows spice is in the eye of the beholder — or in this case, the taste buds — with a new limited-time menu offering.

The fast-food chain, which operates over 700 restaurants in California, said new Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce will be available Sept. 16 for a limited time at participating locations..

The chicken is breaded with a tempura coating made of cayenne and chili peppers. And for those who still want to dial up the heat, McDonald’s is offering a new Mighty Hot Sauce — the hottest one available at the chain.

“This is the first time we’ve introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983,” said Linda VanGosen, vice president of menu innovation. “As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn’t think of a better time to bring them to our menus. We can’t wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options.”

To give diners something sweet and cool to balance the spice, McDonald’s is also introducing Chips Ahoy! McFlurry. This features vanilla soft-serve, caramel topping and Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces.

The new menu items all will be available through Drive Thru and McDelivery.

