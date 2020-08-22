Liberty Station, Now Fully Leased, Welcomes 3 Tenants, Including National Security Institute

Share This Article:

Three new leases have been signed at Liberty Station in Point Loma, bringing the office district to fully leased status.

“The extraordinary redevelopment of Liberty Station has played a major role in the growth that San Diego has experienced in the last ten years,” said Jeff Oesterblad, a CBRE first vice president. “Even during these challenging times, Liberty Station remains a shining star and a desirable destination for office tenants.”

The new agreements include:

The U.S. General Services Administration, which manages property for the federal government and leased 11,396 square-feet at 2468 Historic Decatur Road.

Health & Wellness Partners, a medical communications company, which leased 4,475 square feet at 2488 Historic Decatur.

A research institute focused on solutions for national security expanded into the last vacancy, approximately 11,500 square feet, at 2750 Womble Road.

Liberty Station is a mixed-use development on the site of the former Naval Training Center.

The 361-acre project is comprised of districts focused on retail and commercial pursuits, education, hotels, offices and residences. It also includes a promenade for nonprofit activities, and park/open space.

The four-building office project is now 100% leased.

The landlord also is nearing completion on a multi-million dollar capital investment.

That includes refreshed building lobbies and common areas designed “with a laid-back California coastal aesthetic.” The project, designed by BNIM, with consulting from RIOS, was constructed by Johnson & Jennings general contractors.

In addition to Oesterblad, Ryan Grant, Matt Carlson and Camille Doan of CBRE represented the landlord, a joint venture between IDS Real Estate Group and a national real estate investment firm, in the leases.

The leasing team, including Matt Traino, Eric Mitchell and Shane Isdaner of IDS, have completed 12 leases – totaling over 93,000 square feet – over the past 14 months.

– Staff reports

