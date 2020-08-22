Liberty Station, Now Fully Leased, Welcomes 3 Tenants, Including National Security Institute

Liberty Station. Courtesy NTC Foundation

Three new leases have been signed at Liberty Station in Point Loma, bringing the office district to fully leased status.

“The extraordinary redevelopment of Liberty Station has played a major role in the growth that San Diego has experienced in the last ten years,” said Jeff Oesterblad, a CBRE first vice president. “Even during these challenging times, Liberty Station remains a shining star and a desirable destination for office tenants.”

The new agreements include:

  • The U.S. General Services Administration, which manages property for the federal government and leased 11,396 square-feet at 2468 Historic Decatur Road.
  • Health & Wellness Partners, a medical communications company, which leased 4,475 square feet at 2488 Historic Decatur.
  • A research institute focused on solutions for national security expanded into the last vacancy, approximately 11,500 square feet, at 2750 Womble Road.

Liberty Station is a mixed-use development on the site of the former Naval Training Center.

The 361-acre project is comprised of districts focused on retail and commercial pursuits, education, hotels, offices and residences. It also includes a promenade for nonprofit activities, and park/open space.

The four-building office project is now 100% leased.

The landlord also is nearing completion on a multi-million dollar capital investment.

That includes refreshed building lobbies and common areas designed “with a laid-back California coastal aesthetic.” The project, designed by BNIM, with consulting from RIOS, was constructed by Johnson & Jennings general contractors.

In addition to Oesterblad, Ryan Grant, Matt Carlson and Camille Doan of CBRE represented the landlord, a joint venture between IDS Real Estate Group and a national real estate investment firm, in the leases.

The leasing team, including Matt Traino, Eric Mitchell and Shane Isdaner of IDS, have completed 12 leases – totaling over 93,000 square feet – over the past 14 months.

– Staff reports

