Share This Article:

San Diego-based Saint Archer Brewing Company recently announced it has developed eight new beers, including one dubbed “Black is Beautiful,” amid the pandemic.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The local company, which began to debut its new beers at its Miramar and Leucadia tasting rooms said the new beers will be a part of its limited edition R&D series.

Aside from its Black is Beautiful beer, the company currently has a Slow Pour Pisner — with both beers currently available for pickup or delivery.

In the coming weeks, Saint Archer will also unveil Japanese Lager, Hazy Mango IPA and a Festbier in the coming weeks.

For more information, go to saintarcherbrewery.com/.

San Diego’s Saint Archer Unveils New Line of Beers Amid Pandemic was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: