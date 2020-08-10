Judge Orders Uber, Lyft to Classify Drivers as Employees, Not Contractors

Share This Article:

A California judge on Monday granted the state’s request for a preliminary injunction blocking Uber and Lyft from classifying their drivers as independent contractors rather than employees.

Judge Ethan Schulman of the San Francisco Superior Court delayed enforcing his order by 10 days to give the companies a chance to appeal.

The decision is a setback for the ride-hailing companies as they defend against a May 5 lawsuit by California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra and the cities of Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco.

Uber and Lyft were accused of violating a new state law requiring companies to classify workers as employees if they controlled how workers did their jobs, or the work was part of their normal business.

Several hundred thousand “gig” workers, including many at ride-hailing companies and app-based food delivery services, are affected by the law, Assembly Bill 5, which had broad support from organized labor. It took effect on Jan. 1.

Uber and Lyft did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, who sponsored AB5, praised the ruling and thanked Becerra and the city attorneys for their efforts.

“Uber and Lyft have been fighting tooth and nail for years to cheat their drivers out of the basic workplace protections and benefits they have been legally entitled to. They have enriched their executives and their bottom line, while leaving taxpayers on the hook to subsidize the wages and benefits of their drivers,” she said in a statement.

“Today, the court sided with the People of California. I’m thankful to our Attorney General and city attorneys for demanding justice for the hundreds of thousands of rideshare drivers in California.”

— From Staff and Wire Reports

