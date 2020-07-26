San Diego County Gas Prices On The Upswing

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose seven-tenths of a cent Sunday to $3.185, its highest amount since March 25.

The average price is 2.1 cents more than one week ago and 9.9 cents higher than one month ago, but 50 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is “too soon to tell” if recent flaring at a Phillips 66 refinery in Los Angeles County will affect prices, Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, told City News Service.

Flaring is the burning off of excess natural gas. It is burned off if it cannot be readily sold at a profit or poses a safety problem.

— City News Service

