California Wild Ales Meets Challenge With Added Reach, Comic-Con Specials

California Wild Ales, San Diego’s only all-sour brewery, announced it has begun shipping its barrel-aged beer to the East Coast and more.

Sour beer lovers in Alaska, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York, and the District of Columbia can order online from California Wild Ale’s website and have products delivered directly to their doors. Locals can pick up their favorites at the tap room on Sorrento Valley Road.

The brewery also launched their 2020 bottle club, called “The Yeastie Beasties.” The club gives customers exclusive access to members-only beer and perks too.

Co-owner Bill DeWitt describes his beer as “funky, fruit-forward sour ales.” California Wild Ales first focused on production, until opening a tasting room in 2018, with 10 beers on tap.

“The sour/American wild ale market is growing across the country and we are proud to offer California wild ale to a larger market and to offer some exclusive varieties to members of our membership club,” DeWitt said.

The pandemic forced the brewery to adapt their business to reach customers new and old.

“When COVID-19 hit, we started to look for new avenues to get our beer into customer’s hands,” said co-owner Zack Brager. “We’re excited to introduce our unique brand of sour ale to these new markets –especially to the D.C. metro area where I grew up – and re-launch our popular bottle club to do something exciting for our customers.”

The membership club includes 15 wild ales over the course of the year. In addition, seven members-only beers are available upon sign-up with an additional six beers over the next six months.

The brewery limits membership to 100 people. It also includes guided tastings, a membership party and custom merchandise.

California Wild Ales’ varieties include Pineapple-Upside Down Cake, Rosé, Black and Blue and Carlsbad Blueberry. The brewery also created a tie-in for Comic-Con (taking place virtually due to the Covid-19), with limited-edition beers paying homage to characters from Star Wars, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead and more.

“When they are gone, they are gone,” the brewery posted to Facebook.

California Wild Ales, 4202 Sorrento Valley Blvd. Suite L and M; accepts online and to-go orders for curbside pickup in tasting room, Wed-Sun, noon-3 p.m.

– Staff reports

